Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos Featuring James Gunn

It’s Thursday AKA Peacemaker Day, which means the DC show’s cast and crew have been sharing new behind-the-scenes content. It’s always fun when James Gunn is involved with a project because the on-set stories and photos continue to flow online. Gunn has always been great about sharing photos and videos, and he’s not the only one. We recently saw a fun post from Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo) and the latest comes from Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt). Holland shared some photos featuring her stunt double as well as a photo of her and Gunn (which is no surprise considering they’re a couple in real life). In the post, she also revealed her favorite Peacemaker episode.

“Double the #Harcourt, double the fun! A celebration post with my stunt double Yulia, for the new #Harcourt emoji and Episode 6, my favorite episode, streaming now on @hbomax,” Holland shared. You can view the photos below:

This isn’t the first time Holland has showcased her stunt double on social media. She shared a stunt video last month, writing, “I had such a blast with this stunt team!” More and more comic book movie and television stars have been taking to social media to praise the hard-working stuntpeople. We’ve seen Shang-Chi‘s Awkwafina dedicating a post to her stunt double as well as the Black Widow cast honoring the movie’s many stuntwomen, including praise from Florence Pugh and a funny photo from David Harbor. Loki‘s Sophia Di Martino also shared some love for the stuntwomen of the Disney+ series, and we got to see a lot of cool behind-the-scenes photos and videos featuring the stuntmen who worked on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As for Holland, she recently shared with that playing Harcourt in Peacemaker is an opportunity to expand on an underdeveloped character from the DC Comics universe.

“Oh gosh. I feel like I’m going to sound like a broken record, but I was just so excited to explore everything about her,” Holland shared. “I think I was excited to explore her flaws and her strengths, but probably the thing I was most excited about was the physicality of the role because I’d never really gotten to really dive into a role that was so physical in any of my past work, so getting to go to all of the fight training and the stunt training and work with the incredible stunt team. John Cena’s stunt double, Spencer, I worked with him tirelessly. He was constantly standing in for whatever actor I was going to be working with. And he was just great. And my stunt double, Yulia, was incredible. I love her so much. She makes me look so badass on this show. But yes, so probably the physicality and the fights and shooting the guns and all of that stuff.”

The sixth episode of Peacemaker, “Murn After Reading,” is now streaming on HBO Max with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.