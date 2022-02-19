Peacemaker: James Gunn Releases Season 1 Blooper Reel

The Season 1 finale of Peacemaker essentially broke the Internet when it debuted on Thursday, with laugh-out-loud moments and shocking character cameos that fans had to see to believe. The episode closed the book on an epic runaway hit for HBO Max, with the series breaking records and shattering fans’ expectations at every turn. To continue the hype around the finale, and to celebrate the forthcoming President’s Day weekend, Gunn took to social media to share the official blooper reel from the first season. You can check it out below.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1494834430925414401?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I think we love the idea that the character, as introduced in The Suicide Squad, he did not have a significant arc over the course of that,” Peacemaker executive producer Peter Safran explained to ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year, which you can check out above. “Some of the characters like Bloodsport or Ratcatcher had real evolution over the course of The Suicide Squad, but Chris Smith was pretty consistent through it. So James knew that there was a lot to explore with him, and he knew that there was certainly more than eight episodes in which to do it. He’s an incredibly toxic character in The Suicide Squad, and James wanted to explore both his origins and how he could evolve over the course of a season. So that was why it was so exciting to do it. And plus, the opportunity to do it with John Cena. He’d shown himself over the course of The Suicide Squad to be this extraordinary actor, who had so much more depth and humor and dramatic abilities than I think anybody had ever given him credit for. So to be able to explore that over eight episodes was really a joy.”

With Peacemaker now definitely confirmed for a second season, it’s safe to assume that the hilarious improvised moments will only continue.

“We weren’t going to make even a first season, unless James felt like he could do something unique that was not like anything else on television,” Safran told us. “I don’t think there’s going to be a season two unless James can come up with the creative on it that would really flip the script, that would really be something different. He really does not want to repeat himself ever. And I do know that working with John and the rest of the crew and cast was such a special experience for James. He loved every minute of it. So if we could figure out the creative, I would hope there would be a second season.”

The first season of Peacemaker is now available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.