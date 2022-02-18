Peacemaker: James Gunn Reveals Record Breaking Metrics for HBO Max Series





Peacemaker‘s James Gunn revealed that the series broke some massive records on HBO Max. Apparently, the show had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original. 44% more people tuned in for the finale than the premiere episode. So, clearly word of mouth was a big factor with Peacemaker. Fans really helped power the entire show as The Suicide Squad laid the foundation for all this success. Clearly, HBO and the WarnerMedia brass agreed as they green lighted a second season earlier this week. People enjoyed the announcement almost as much as the finale that leaves our titular character in a bit of a grey area. Yeah, Task Force X looks pretty done, but he’s got some heavy baggage rolling into Season 2. If that salvo or entries plays out like the first one did, you could be looking at another record setting outing for Peacemaker. Check out his message down below:

Gunn explained, “F#CK YEAH!! Peacemaker finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over premiere. Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season. @HboMax @DCpeacemaker”

Series star John Cena reacted to the news on his personal Twitter account. “Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season [2]. I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series,” the DC Comics actor wrote.

“The brilliance of James Gunn once again shines with Peacemaker. He took this character, brought to life by the inimitable John Cena, and created an exceptional series that’s simultaneously thrilling, hilarious and heartfelt, showcasing the humanity beneath this team of misfits living in a superhuman world,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max chimed in. “As the first original DC show to have its series premiere on HBO Max, we are thrilled that the viewers agreed to give peace a f***ing chance.”

