Peacemaker: John Cena Talks the Creative Freedom of HBO Max Series

Thursday will bring the three-episode premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set within the DC Films universe. The live-action HBO Max series spin outs of the events of The Suicide Squad, chronicling the action-packed and emotional adventure of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena). While Cena had some standout moments in The Suicide Squad, those who are familiar with Peacemaker’s unique comic history know that there’s a lot left to explore. Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Peacemaker‘s series premiere, Cena acknowledged the “different approach” of getting to dive into a character in a longer stretch of time than a traditional film.

“It’s great. It’s the first time I’ve ever taken an IP or a character into an extended look besides WWE’s John Cena,” Cena explained. “So that’s really fun, to be able to embrace the patience of not having to rush through everything in an hour and 45 minutes to two and a half hours. It’s a different approach, but it’s one that I like because I like being able to take a breath and soak in the nuances of what it might be going on. So it is a different approach, but it’s one that I prefer.”

Peacemaker writer and creator James Gunn has been vocal about just how much there is to explore in potential future seasons, and although a second season has yet to be greenlit, the cast and crew of the series have expressed an excitement in that possibility.

“We weren’t going to make even a first season, unless James felt like he could do something unique that was not like anything else on television,” Peacemaker producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com. “I don’t think there’s going to be a season two unless James can come up with the creative on it that would really flip the script, that would really be something different. He really does not want to repeat himself ever. And I do know that working with John and the rest of the crew and cast was such a special experience for James. He loved every minute of it. So if we could figure out the creative, I would hope there would be a second season.”

Peacemaker will star Cena, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker will debut on Thursday, January 13th exclusively on HBO Max.