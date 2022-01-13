Peacemaker Post-Credits Scenes Explained

At last, Peacemaker has made his return to the screen. After stealing scenes in The Suicide Squad this summer, John Cena’s over-the-top villain/vigilante/antihero is back in a solo Peacemaker TV series, created by James Gunn. The first three episodes of the series debuted on HBO Max Thursday morning, with another episode set to arrive each week moving forward. Fans are already breezing through all three hours of available Peacemaker, but be careful not to change episodes too soon, as there are some fun surprises hanging around after the credits.

Post-credits scenes have become the custom in superhero projects — it was a post-credits scene in The Suicide Squad that kicked off the story of Peacemaker in the first place! Each episode of Peacemaker has it’s own scene tucked in after all of the credits have rolled, so you’ll want to make sure you stick around.

Unlike some post-credits scenes, the tags at the end of Peacemaker‘s first three episodes are strictly just for fun. The scenes include alternate takes or jokes that were cut from earlier in the episode. They’re sure to make you laugh, but if you’re hoping to see some pivotal information, these post-credits scenes might not be what you’re looking for.

Peacemaker continues the story of Cena’s character from The Suicide Squad, as he tries to balance a new mission with problems with his father and his struggles to adapt to the world around him. While the show is filled with violence and language, the story it tells is one of compassion and empathy.

“I think that for me, really, it was about Peacemaker’s political belief system, and some of the masculinity issues are part and parcel with that,” Gunn told . “It was about having somebody like Peacemaker, who has this umbrella of beliefs over him and believes everything he reads on the internet. And then having Leota Adebayo, played by Danielle Brooks, who has a completely different way of looking at the world. Yet, somehow, they find something in each other that is common — and actually, they really love each other. That relationship, to me, is the central love story. It’s not romantic. It’s not sexual. It’s just about two people who can see beyond the exterior of what people are, to who they really are as human beings. It is that understanding, and that compassion, that I think allows for change in this world, and I think that it’s something that is not given out very easily. We aren’t very generous, especially on social media. And generosity is something that we could all use a little bit more of, including me.”

