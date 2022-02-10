Peacemaker: SPOILER Dies in Episode 7

We’re almost at the end of the first season of Peacemaker, and the DC Comics-inspired series has been surprising fans at basically every turn. As the James Gunn-created venture has introduced its eclectic roster of characters, as well as its conspiracy surrounding Project Butterfly, audiences have definitely gotten invested in what’s next. The season’s penultimate episode toyed with viewers’ emotions and expectations, killing off two major members of the series’ ensemble as only Peacemaker can. Spoilers for Episode 7 of Peacemaker, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around”, below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw the situation surrounding Project Butterfly only continue to escalate, which was made even worse by Auggie Smith / White Dragon (Robert Patrick) now being out of prison and reunited with his group of Neo-Nazis. Ultimately, Auggie and his group hunted down Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena), Adrian Chase / Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), John Economos (Steve Agee), and Eagly, and aimed to kill them.

A violent fight occurred on the side of a road, and ultimately culminated in Vigilante utilizing the weak points in Auggie’s White Dragon armor to stab him. Auggie died in the ensuing fight with Peacemaker and Vigilante, but not before remarking that Peacemaker wouldn’t be able to get rid of him that quickly.

On the flip side, Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) met up with Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) to figure out the next move in the plan to take down Project Butterfly, just as a swarm of the Butterflies — who had now possessed people in the local law enforcement — attacked them. The Butterflies called out Murn, who has been possessed by a Butterfly for the entirety of the series, for betraying them, and proceeded to kill Murn’s human body. They then extracted Butterfly Murn and stomped on him, leaving him to die in Harcourt’s hands.

The two deaths in Episode 7 definitely have a lot of wildly different emotions around them — Murn’s means the end (for now) of one of the series’ most intriguing original characters, while Auggie’s serves as a major turning point for Peacemaker and the show at large.

“Let me just put it this way: We only have two episodes to wrap up a lot of stuff,” Iwuji explained in a recent interview. “You can imagine it’s going to be very explosive, literally and figuratively explosive. Chaos is going to reign. Hilarity is going to be taken to another level. But at the heart of it, if you’ll excuse the pun, is the heart. James Gunn always somehow manages to infuse heart in the most unlikely moments, and there’s a hell of a lot of that left in the final moments.”

New episodes of Peacemaker debut Thursdays exclusively on HBO Max.