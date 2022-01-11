Peacemaker Producer Hopes the Series Will Get a Second Season

The story that James Gunn started in The Suicide Squad continues on HBO Max this week with the arrival of Peacemaker, a new TV series about the character played by John Cena. The villainous sharpshooter who literally kills in the name of peace seemed like an odd choice for a solo series after so many characters in The Suicide Squad became fan-favorites, but Gunn had a unique plan in mind for Peacemaker. He’s bringing that vision to life with this series that has been talked about to this point as a one-and-done kind of thing. However, the producers remain hopeful that there could be more in the future.

The future of Peacemaker, it seems, is tied to James Gunn. Ahead of the show’s premiere, executive producer Peter Safran spoke with ComicBook.com and explained that there aren’t any plans for a second season of Peacemaker, but only because Gunn hasn’t shared any.

“No. Other than in the same way that we weren’t going to make even a first season, unless James felt like he could do something unique that was not like anything else on television,” Safran told us. “I don’t think there’s going to be a season two unless James can come up with the creative on it that would really flip the script, that would really be something different. He really does not want to repeat himself ever. And I do know that working with John and the rest of the crew and cast was such a special experience for James. He loved every minute of it. So if we could figure out the creative, I would hope there would be a second season.”

A solo Peacemaker series clearly wasn’t part of DC’s overall plan, but Gunn came forward with the idea after making The Suicide Squad and the studio let him run with it. It sounds like DC and Warner Bros. are happy to let Gunn keep playing in this world.

While Gunn hasn’t yet announced any plans for more episodes, he also sounds hopeful that he’ll find another story he loves and wants to tell with these characters.

“We really want to continue. It was the greatest group of people,” Gunn told Screen Rant. “Obviously, I was already friends with John and Jenn [Holland], obviously, and Steve Agee. But Danielle [Brooks] and Chuk [Iwuji] – [Chuk] is one of my best friends. Chuk is one of the primary characters now in Guardians 3, and he is murdering it on this movie. So, it was just, really, a great group of people and I can’t wait to work with them again.”

