Peacemaker Star Teases Emotional Final Episodes of Season 1

With Peacemaker winding down its first season on HBO Max, one of the show’s leads is sending out a dire warning for those who’ve been following along: you better be ready for some tears. In a recent interview with TVLine, Chukwudi Iwuji (Murn) said the season finale is so good, people will instantly be begging for a sophomore outing. Beyond that, they can also expect an emotional episode to be had.

“[Viewers will probablhy have] itchy fingers, to get online and and find out if it’s been renewed for a Season 2!” the Peacemaker star told the website. “Honestly, in these last episodes you get a sense of who these characters could be, given time; you get a sense of how they’ve grown, and surprisingly so since theres been so much hilarity; there a lot of smiling; and I do genuinely think there will be the flutter of the old tear duct.”

As Peacemaker producer Peter Safran previously told us, there aren’t currently any plans for a second season of the show, simply because James Gunn hadn’t come up with any ideas at the moment.

“No. Other than in the same way that we weren’t going to make even a first season, unless James felt like he could do something unique that was not like anything else on television,” the producer told us at the time. “I don’t think there’s going to be a season two unless James can come up with the creative on it that would really flip the script, that would really be something different. He really does not want to repeat himself ever. And I do know that working with John and the rest of the crew and cast was such a special experience for James. He loved every minute of it. So if we could figure out the creative, I would hope there would be a second season.”

Gunn has since said he’d love to return for a second season.

“We have 87 seasons mapped out. Yeah, we’re gonna be doing this until John and I are 150 years old,” Gunn said. “But yeah, no we all want to continue. We really want to continue. It was the greatest group of people. Obviously, I was already friends with John and Jenn [Holland], obviously, and Steve Agee. But Danielle [Brooks] and Chuk [Iwuji] — [Chuk] is one of my best friends. Chuk is one of the primary characters now in Guardians 3, and he is murdering it on this movie. So, it was just, really, a great group of people and I can’t wait to work with them again.”Peacemaker is streaming its first season on HBO Max.