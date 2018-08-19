Batman Prequel ‘Pennyworth’ Reportedly Filming This Year

With Gotham coming to a close in just a few months, it looks like the next Batman prequel TV series is already gearing up for production.

Pennyworth, the show centered around the younger years of Bruce Wayne’s beloved butler, Alfred Pennyworth, has been ordered to series at Epix. The first season, consisting of 10 episodes will begin filming in London later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Production Weekly’s latest listing (via Pursue News), cameras will be rolling on Pennyworth on November 21. Production on the first season will reportedly continue for seven months, and is expected to come to a close some time in June.

The late 2018 production start date was rumored online earlier this summer, though the Production Weekly report provides a much more solid source.

Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller is set to bring the new series to life for Epix, and he’ll be joined by Danny Cannon, who will serve as co-executive producer.

“As genuine fans of these classic DC characters, as well as the incredibly talented Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, we couldn’t be more excited to make Epix the home of this series,” Epix president Michael Wright said in a statement when the series was announced. “We can’t wait to work with Bruno and Danny — along with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and the team at Warner Horizon — on this fantastic origin story.”

“Michael and his colleagues have created the perfect venue for original storytelling, and all of us working on Pennyworth are thrilled to be on the Epix slate,” Heller and Cannon said in a joint statement.

The series will tell the story of Alfred Pennyworth in 1960s London, after his time serving in the British SAS. Batman’s father, Thomas Wayne, will also have a major role in the show, as he is set to be a major ally for Alfred.

Are you excited for the new Batman prequel series? What do you think we can expect from Pennyworth? Let us know in the comments below!