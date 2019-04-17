Pikachu and ‘The Flash’s Godspeed Get Mashed Up in This Electric Fan Art

The devastating DC villain Godspeed finally arrived on The Flash in the latest episode on Tuesday night, surprising fans with the casting of TV veteran BD Wong in the role. This sleek, electrifying villain is one that fans have been waiting to see for quite a while and his new style for The Flash certainly didn’t disappoint. However, his appearance apparently also got the wheels turning in the head of a popular fan artist, who decided to mash up Godspeed with one of the most recognizable characters in the world.

BossLogic took the new design of Godspeed, specifically his live-action suit, and put it on the upcoming “live-action” edition of Pikachu, voiced by Ryan Reynolds in the Detective Pikachu movie next month. As you can see, the suit covers most of the little fur ball, with only his ears and tail emerging. Electricity surrounds the character, mimicking the powers of both Pikachu and Godspeed.

The artist shared the image to Instagram with the simple caption, “Godspeed’n.”

View this post on Instagram GodSpeed’n #pikachu #theflash @cwtheflash A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Apr 16, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT

Not only did fans get a kick out of this awesome new image, but Reynolds was also pretty into it. The Pikachu actor commented on the post, “Yes please.” Having years of superhero experience under his belt, thanks to Deadpool and Green Lantern, Reynolds seems all for a run with Godspeed.

Also not a stranger to the world of comic book characters is BD Wong, who had already appeared in live-action superhero projects before getting cast as Godspeed. While the actor is most well-known for playing Dr. Henry Wu in the Jurassic Park franchise, he has appeared in several episodes of Gotham over the past couple of years, playing the legendary villain Hugo Strange.

What did you think of Godspeed’s debut on The Flash? Does the villain make a nice pairing with Pikachu? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

