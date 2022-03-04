Poison Ivy Fan Art Imagines Natalie Dormer as Batman Villain

✖

Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently dropped their new interpretation of Batman, which started Robert Pattinson and was directed by Matt Reeves. The Batman introduced us to new versions of Catwoman, Penguin, and the Riddler. Fans have been waiting to see Catwoman and Poison Ivy team up ever since it was announced that the studio was working on a Gotham City Sirens movie. Gotham City Sirens has since been placed on the back burner and focus has been put on other characters. One fan thinks we could see Poison Ivy in The Batman sequel that was announced at Cinema Con, and he thinks that Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer could fit the role.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle @Jaxonderr created a cool concept that imagines Dormer as Poison Ivy for The Batman 2. Jaxonderr gave the actress the classic look with some upgraded features. The costume gives Poison Ivy the classic green suit with the red hair and it looks amazing. You can check out the fan art below!

While watching The Batman, you can tell that The Batman is definitely more Batman heavy than Bruce Wayne. Pattinson doesn't really get to explore the duality of the character as much as previous actors, but it really works in the films favor. Reeves wanted his film to put Batman at the forefront and leave Bruce Wayne with room for growth. The director previously revealed to Total Film why The Batman is more Batman and less Bruce Wayne.

"I knew that I didn't want to do an origin tale and I didn't want to do a story where you saw Bruce going through the trauma and then becoming Batman because that has been done brilliantly many times. But I still wanted to make sure that we had Batman at the center, whose story was the main story, so that it was his character arc, but he had not already mastered himself," Reeves explained. "And so you could see him evolve, and we could see him rise to the challenge. In doing that, I wanted to lean into the idea of making this a 'World's Greatest Detective' thriller. That meant putting Batman more than Bruce Wayne right at the center, because that's the person who would be trying to solve this mystery."

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now.

