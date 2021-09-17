The Batman: Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman New Look Revealed by DC FanDome

Catwoman is on the prowl in a new look at Zoe Kravitz in The Batman. A promo image released ahead of DC FanDome 2021, the virtual fan event returning with an exclusive new trailer for The Batman on October 16, shows Selina Kyle clad in a balaclava mask and a skin-tight leather coat. It’s the latest look at the feline femme fatale, who was first revealed alongside a year-two Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), the Riddler (Paul Dano), and the Penguin (Colin Farrell) in first-look footage out of last year’s DC FanDome.

Unlike the other rogues menacing a crime-ridden Gotham City in The Batman, Kyle is more cat-burglar than cat-woman when we meet her in the Matt Reeves-directed reboot.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The villains are often some of the most, if not the most exciting part of the movies,” said Reeves in a featurette from The Batman. “I mean, the rogues’ gallery is incredible, and what I wanted to do was I wanted to see a Batman that wasn’t an origin tale, but was sort of in his early days. But that meant that a lot of the characters that are the rogues’ gallery of characters are in their origins, in a way. So we have a Selina Kyle who’s not yet Catwoman.”

This Selina Kyle “can take care of herself,” said Kravitz, adding this cat’s go claws: “She’s incredibly tough. She really wants to fight for those who don’t have someone else to fight for them, and I think that is where Batman and she really connect.”

Said producer Dylan Clark, “What’s really interesting about Selina Kyle is that she represents the savior for the ill-treated, the forgotten, the people that haven’t had anybody looking out for them. She’s also very complicated, you don’t quite know exactly where her loyalty or allegiance lies.”

READ: The Batman‘s Penguin Spinoff Series in Development for HBO Max

READ: DC FanDome to Reveal Exclusive New Look at The Batman

READ: DC FanDome 2021 Event and Panel Details

Starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, The Batman opens only in theaters on March 4, 2022.