Former DC Entertainment President Explains What Zack Snyder Needs to Release the Justice League Snyder Cut

If you’re a big proponent of releasing the Snyder Cut of Justice League, today has been a huge day. Diane Nelson, the former President of DC Entertainment joined the chorus of people tweeting out their support of the movement today. After being asked if she would be okay with posting proof of her support, Nelson went ahead and posted it herself as well. Today has seen Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher post their support of the movement as well. Many have been rallying for a moment just like this over the last two years and it seems that a release could actually be in the realm of possibility now, but nothing is official at this moment. There have been brand new images from the film’s fabled cut trickling out to social media over the last month and today represented a moment of the floodgates opening. It remains to be seen how Warner Bros. will respond to all this hype, but it is enough to make people start wondering if the big moment could finally be upon us in a substantive way.

Nelson’s quote begins, “Thank you for he courtesy of asking. If Zack feels he had the time and resources to finish a cut to his satisfaction and he would like fans to see it, nothing would make me happier than for him to have that opportunity. He earned it and was not only a great filmmaking talent but a true gentleman and professional in all his dealing with the Studio and DC.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This all stems from a cut of a film that was largely talked about in whispers and such online until Snyder and others involved in the production started producing screenshots. Stills and comments from actors like Jason Momoa about actually seeing the cut of Justice League only added fuel to the fire. “I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” the Aquaman star previously said to MTV News.

Snyder’s road to this moment is a long one, and he revealed that the true story is a whopper.

“The truth is that, the Knightmare sequence in this movie was always my idea that all of that would eventually be explained,” he began. “…and that we would end up in the distant future, where Darkseid has taken over Earth and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation] … There were a few members of the Justice League that had survived in that world, that they were fighting. Batman broke a pact with Cyborg because something happened… They were working on an equation to jump Flash back to tell Bruce…”

Joker is still racking up records in theaters. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.