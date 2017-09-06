Rick​ Cosnett Was Originally Cast As Jay Garrick On The Flash

Rick Cosnett, the actor who portrayed Detective Eddie Thawne, gave a fantastic and memorable performance in the first season of The Flash, especially when he heroically shot himself in the finale in order to prevent Reverse-Flash, a future descendant of his, from ever existing. However, things could have played out much differently for Cosnett.

This past weekend, at Heroes and Villains FanFest In San Jose, Cosnett revealed during The Flash panel that he was initially supposed to play an iconic speedster in the pilot.

@RickCosnett was going to be Jay Garrick, but they apparently changed their minds. It was in quotations in his contract. #TheFlash #HVFF — guzmán (@heyybibi) August 27, 2016

Rick: "They thought I was going to be Jay Garrick for the pilot, but I guessed they changed that."#HVFF — @ HVFF (@captainxcanary) August 27, 2016

So, which version of Jay Garrick was Cosnett going to play? Would he have been an impostor like the one Teddy Sears played in Season 2? Or, would he have been the true Jay Garrick, which was revealed to be Henry Allen's Earth-3 doppelganger?

Blinded by anger, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) unwittingly plays into Zoom's game and uncovers the evil speedster's true goal: to destroy all Earths in the multiverse. In the race of his life, Barry ultimately gets the upper hand against Zoom and defeats his nemesis. But unable to celebrate victory, Barry makes a world-shaking decision and speeds back in time to the night his mother died to stop Reverse Flash from killing her, irrevocably changing his past and redetermining his future.

The cast also features Candice Patton as Iris West, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, and Tom Cavanaugh as Dr. Harrison Wells.

Based on the characters from DC, THE FLASH is from by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "Supergirl"), Andrew Kreisberg ("Arrow," "The Flash"), Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") and Aaron and Todd Helbing ("Black Sails").

The third season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 4th at 8 p.m. (EST).