DC Reveals First Look at Absolute Catwoman (And Her Costume Is Perfect)

It’s time for the next iconic character from Batman‘s rogue gallery to make their official debut in Absolute Batman. Fans have already witnessed “Swole Bane” make life difficult for Bruce Wayne in Absolute Batman, and we’ve only gotten a glimpse of Joker so far. The Absolute Universe continues to redefine DC’s catalog of heroes and villains, with perhaps the biggest example coming in Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s Absolute Batman. In a surprising twist, Bruce Wayne was childhood friends with many of his classic villains, including Selina Kyle. She’s had a small part in the book so far, but she’ll get the spotlight this fall when Absolute Catwoman appears.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC released its October solicits for the Absolute Universe line of comics, which include Absolute Batman #13 written by Scott Snyder with art and a main cover by Nick Dragotta. On sale October 8th, Absolute Batman #13 features Batman’s final confrontation with Bane, who threatens to trap him in Ark-M forever. In the aftermath, a new figure steps onto Gotham’s stage. There’s also the big reveal of Absolute Catwoman, and the issue’s cover by Dragotta shows Selina Kyle in her all-black Catwoman costume.

image credit: dc

It’s very similar to past Catwoman suits, sticking to the all-black leather spandex from head to toe. Since Catwoman is a cat burglar, it only makes sense that she conceals her identity with a massive helmet with two cat ears perched on top. Catwoman also has what looks like a tail, but it could also be her trademark whip. The oversized helmet keeps Absolute Batman‘s pattern of making their characters seem larger than life. Absolute Batman has a large cape and bulging muscles, Black Mask looked like he had a literal black mask on his head, and of course, there’s Swole Bane.

Fans may be excited to see the final showdown between Batman and Bane, but Absolute Catwoman is also a very big deal. She’s been romantically linked to Bruce Wayne in flashbacks, but she’s stayed out of the spotlight in the current day. It’ll be good to see what she’s been up to, and if she plays a larger role in the next story arc.

A bunch of the Absolute Universe villains are coming together in Absolute Evil #1, a one-shot written by Al Ewing with art and a main cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi. Ra’s al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Hector Hammond, Elenore Thawne, and the mysterious Joker are no longer working at cross-purposes. Together, they’re aligned, united, and dangerous. But an insidious betrayal from within threatens to unravel everything they’ve built. Fans can look forward to the introduction of not one, but two major Absolute characters who will change the course of the Absolute Universe in its second year. Just who those characters are remains a mystery for now.

Absolute Batman #13 goes on sale October 8th. Let us know your thoughts on Absolute Catwoman’s costume in the comments below!