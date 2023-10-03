Joker 2 New Look Released

Joker became one of the most unexpected surprises of the comic book movie world, with its gritty reinvention of the DC villain grossing over $1 billion at the global box office. The film's sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux, wrapped production earlier this year, and is set to dive into the dynamic between Arthur Fleck / The Joker (Joaquin Phoenix) and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga). At the time of this writing, Joker: Folie a Deux is set to begin screening in theaters in exactly one year, with a wide release date currently scheduled for October 4, 2024. Todd Phillips, who directed and co-wrote the film, celebrated the occasion — as well as the four-year anniversary of the first Joker's debut — with a new behind-the-scenes photo.

The photo, which shows Phoenix standing in the rain, is captioned "Oct. 4. Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Lots of great memories. More to come."

What Is Joker 2 about?

Joker: Folie a Deux will be a musical that follows the twisted romance between Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck / Joker and Gaga's Harley Quinn, with a lot of the film reportedly taking place within Arkham Asylum. The film will also feature appearances from Zazie Beetz, Brendon Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Jacob Lofland.

"I actually think it makes wonderful sense," Beetz said of the film being a musical in an interview last year. "I wasn't really surprised by that Todd has always had a creative approach to the character. I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy. And I can actually see that within myself as well, because singing and dancing is quite a cathartic experience for me. I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment. And so, I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."

Is Joker 2 Recasting Harley Quinn?

With Joker: Folie a Deux set in DC's "Elseworlds" banner — existing outside of the continuity of James Gunn and Peter Safran's main DC Universe — it has been safe to assume that Gaga will not be reprising her role in the larger canon. Still, current Harley actress Margot Robbie has expressed excitement at Gaga carrying the torch of the character.

"It makes me so happy, because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie previously said of Lady Gaga taking on the role. "It's kind of like someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth. I feel like, in not so many cases, are they female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, 'Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.' It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she'll do something incredible with it."

As mentioned above, Joker: Folie a Deux will be released exclusively in theaters on October 4, 2024.