DC Fans Loving "Cosmically Scary" New Joker Comic
This week saw DC Comics publish Batman: The Brave and the Bold #1, a new anthology comic series about the Dark Knight Detective and some of his allies. Featuring a variety of fan-favorite creators, the series will feature a range of stories, with no uniform length across chapters (some running three issues, others more or less). The first of these is one that DC fans have been anticipating with creators Tom King and Mitch Gerads reuniting to tell a new Batman story that focuses on The Joker. With the first part of the story now here, and its wild reinvention of the character fully revealed, readers are taking to social media to reveal they're loving the twisted take.
Titled "The Winning Card," the series is described as "a horrifying four-part retelling of the first bloody clash between the Joker and the Batman." Those with an interest in classic Batman comics will see a lot of references to the Joker's actual first appearance across the story, but it's the comic's use of Joker's dialogue that has many unsettled. While all other characters in the issue speak in traditional comic book dialogue balloons, The Joker only talks in silent film interstitial title cards. Combine that with his horrifying plan, involving a violent kidnapping, this version of the Clown Prince of Crime is creeping readers out big time. You can see the reactions below. Batman: The Brave and the Bold will include three other stories for fans:
- Stormwatch: Down with the Kings – The Justice League may be gone, but its enemies aren't. Who'll protect the world from the worst of the worst? Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes pick up the story started in the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary Special as Director Bones and his new covert StormWatch team travel the globe on black-ops missions to take super-powered weapons of mass destruction off the board. But this is StormWatch, and as always, not all is as it seems. Down with the Kings starts here!
- Heroes of Tomorrow – Superstar artist Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest, Detective Comics) makes his writing debut kicking off a new series of Batman Black & White short stories. In a Gotham City overrun by the cybernetic henchmen of The Joker, the only person who can save us is the mysterious motorcycle-riding, bat-costumed hero of urban legend...
- Superman: Order of the Black Lamp-Part I: From writer Christopher Cantwell (Halt and Catch Fire co-creator, Briar, Iron Man) and artist Javier Rodr guez (Daredevil, Defenders), Superman finds a decoder ring with a secret message- Save me -which sends him on a quest to solve a mystery with ties to the Man of Steel's past.
"Blows my mind"
Well this blows my mind. @TomKingTK and @MitchGerads did their damn homework! This is easily the most unsettling Joker reading experience I've ever had. I am glad I read Batman: The Brave And The Bold during the day. If you're thinking "I haven't read it yet!". To you I'd say... https://t.co/Eh8bH6hLEQ pic.twitter.com/SJ1qe9KlTA— Kevin (@KVILReadsComics) May 16, 2023
"This story rocks"
More Tom King Batman! This story rocks btw, give it a shot for a fun portrayal of the Joker! https://t.co/emZ2l8ugAZ— Comicstorian/Mangastorian (@Comicstorian) May 16, 2023
"Better than I expected"
Brave and the Bold #1 was even better than I expected!
King & Gerads continue to be on another level. Loved everything about their Batman/Joker story.
Brisson, Cantwell, Mora & everybody else in this issue killed it, too! Very excited this series is back, can’t wait for #2!! pic.twitter.com/H3fr8bCqWC— Jesse James (@JesseJamesTapia) May 16, 2023
"Cosmically scary joker"
“Wait'll they get a load of me.”
BATMAN: THE BRAVE & THE BOLD #1 is a jam packed comic featuring a bunch of banger tales, including one with a cosmically scary Joker.
Excited for folks to read it on Tuesday & immediately listen to our deep-dive convo w/Tom King & Mitch Gerads. pic.twitter.com/dQIQc2s7BR— Comic Book Couples Counseling (@CBCCPodcast) May 15, 2023
"The Chills I have"
THE CHILLS I HAVE FROM THE FIRST TWO PAGES OF BATMAN THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD. LIKE ALREADY‼️‼️‼️ UGH YEA THIS IS WHY I LOVE COMICS— ♥️Mar♥️ (@marmikyuu) May 17, 2023
WOW
And sometimes – not often- I forget how brilliant @MitchGerads is. It never takes long for him to remind me otherwise. WOW pic.twitter.com/RJ9sntrxmS— Taurin Clarke (@Muaadib) May 17, 2023
"Peak Batman/Joker"
HA! Yeah, this is peak Batman/Joker. But also the other stories are excellent too – Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes storm watch, Chris Cantwell and Javier Rodriguez’ Superman story, and of course Dan Mora… man.
Maybe I’m just a sucker for anthologies, but this is my jam. Lol— Taurin Clarke (@Muaadib) May 17, 2023