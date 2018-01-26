‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Flash,’ and ‘Arrow’ Take a Week Off in Mid-February

The same week Supergirl begins a hiatus to make way for the return of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, numerous other comic book shows on The CW are taking a break.

The Flash, Riverdale, and Arrow will all be taking a week off in mid-February, leaving Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning to pick up a fair amount of slack (along with the season finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given that The Flash and Riverdale have been consistently among the network’s top three or four shows all season long, expectations for Legends and Black Lightning may be high that week. A guest appearance by John Constantine could be just what the doctor ordered.

When Constantine came to Arrow in season 4, it was one of the season’s best-reviewed episodes, and produced a modest ratings bump for the show (while setting up Sara Lance’s return for Legends of Tomorrow).

There is no official word when the shows will return, although it seems likely that they will return either the next week or following a short hiatus. Breaks of one to three weeks are common for each of the three shows, either to accommodate scheduling on The CW or to get ahead on post-production.

The Flash will air a re-run of “Don’t Run,” a December episode featuring Amunet Black, on February 13.

Riverdale will be off the air entirely on February 14, as will Dynasty, for special themed programming: The CW is airing a comedy special titled “Relationships Just for Laughs” at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by “The Top 14 Greatest Valentine’s Day Movies of All Time” at 9.

Arrow will re-run “Divided,” last week’s episode, in which Team Arrow continued to disintegrate even while they realized that Cayden James had assembled a group of supervillains to work with him.

“Relationships Just For Laughs” will feature performances by Maria Bamford, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Kevin James, Mo’Nique, and Tom Papa. Ivan Decker hosts.

Given the romance-themed nature of the evening, deciding not to air something about Archie, Betty, and Veronica seems like a missed opportunity. Ah, well, maybe next year.

Supergirl will return on April 16 and run through June, providing a solid lead-in for iZombie, which premieres on February 26.