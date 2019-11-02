Robert Pattinson Starts Training for The Batman in New Photo

Last month was a big one for DC fans as news of Matt Reeves’ The Batman kept pouring in. It was revealed that Robert Pattinson‘s Batman would be joined by Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Catwoman and Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood) as Riddler. The search for a Penguin is still underway, but the cast is rounding out nicely, and Pattinson is currently training for the role. A couple of weeks ago, the actor revealed he was in the “early stages” of buffing up, and now it looks like his official training has begun. In a recent post shared by Rigan Machado, an 8th degree red and black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu who has trained Vin Diesel, Charlie Hunnam, and more, posted a photo of his current work with Pattinson to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Batman is coming👏🏻👏🏻 A post shared by Rigan Machado (@riganmachado) on Nov 1, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

“Batman is coming👏🏻👏🏻,” Machado wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pattinson was recently interviewed by The New York Times, where he discussed what excites him about playing the character and why he’s afraid to talk about the movie.

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character,” Pattinson explained.

“You just paused,” The Times pointed out.

“I just fear that when I say anything about Batman, people online are like, ‘What does this mean?’ And I don’t know! I used to be very good at censoring myself, but I’ve said so many ridiculous things over the years, so I’m always curious when I’m promoting these movies how many times I can mess up. It feels like with every movie that comes out, there’s always one quote from me where it’s like, ‘How? What kind of out-of-body experience produced that screaming nonsense?,’”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.