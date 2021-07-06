Robin Givens Cast in Batwoman Season 3

✖

Season 3 of Batwoman has officially found its newest star. On Tuesday, a report confirmed that Riverdale alum Robin Givens has joined the cast of the hit The CW series in the key role of Jada Jett, a character that was rumored to be appearing on the series late last week. Givens is best known to The CW viewers for her recurring role as Sierra McCoy on Riverdale and Katy Keene, and for directing a few of the flagship series' episodes. She also is set to return to her role of Darlene Merriman in the upcoming HBO Max revival of Head of the Class.

A powerful CEO for Jet Industries, Jada isn’t bossy: she’s the boss. Passionate and hard-working, a woman who has worked her way through life’s ups and downs to climb her way to the top — all while being extremely protective over her impetuous son. A woman with a deep past that forced her to give up her first-born child, Jada is a woman with a good heart, but will do whatever it takes to protect her family.

While there's no telling at this point, some DC Comics fans have speculated that Jada could be the show's version of Jezebel Jet, a supporting character in the Batman books in the mid-2000s. Jezebel was introduced as a supermodel love interest of Bruce Wayne, before being revealed to be an undercover agent of Black Glove.

Some have also speculated that Jada could end up being the birth mother of Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), who was confirmed to be alive in the recent Season 2 finale. The fact that Jada's casting description references her having to give up her first-born child will surely further fuel those theories.

"I think I always had a feeling when we started this season that we never addressed Ryan's biological parents and that would always end up being something that gets addressed in a very tricky Gotham way," Leslie told Entertainment Weekly following the Season 2 finale. "Now that we know that there is a possibility or maybe just it is the truth that Ryan's mother, her biological mother is still alive, I just am so excited for Season 3 because this is just a whole [new] world that we'll be able to enter."

"If I had to even say how I would feel, the first thing I would want to know is, 'Why did you give me up?'" Leslie continued. "So, I think that there's always going to be that thought in the back of Ryan's head, but I think that to know that there's any person that she's blood related to still alive that she could find, I think it would be very important to her. I think that her having a mom, a mother-daughter relationship with someone is very important for Ryan. So, I know that that's probably going to be a huge part of her focus for next season, figuring out if Alice is lying. And if Alice is telling the truth, then finding out where her mother is."

(Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images, The CW)

Season 3 of Batwoman will premiere on Wednesday, October 13th, at 9/8c on The CW.

h/t: Deadline