Ruby Rose Reveals Difference Between Batwoman and Kate Kane Personas

DC fans are excited to see Ruby Rose‘s Batwoman in action, and the actress recently explained the big differences between her hero identity and the person behind the mask.

Rose spoke to EW about the upcoming role, which she’ll debut in as part of the Arrowverse Elseworlds crossover. Batwoman is secretly Kate Kane, and as Rose describes, she likes to have a good time, and people flock to her because of it.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

As for when she’s Batwoman, well, producer Marc Guggenheim explains some of the fun and games takes a back seat when she puts on the cowl.

“She’s a lot like Batman in the sense that she’s kind of a dick,” Guggenheim jokes. “Ruby’s amazing. She brings such a different color and tone. She will interact with our heroes both as Batwoman and as Kate Kane, so you’ll see both sides of that character and that performance.”

When we meet her in the crossover, she isn’t happy to have these new heroes on her doorstep.

“Kate does not want to deal with this,” Rose said. “She has a whole other agenda, a whole other life that she’s trying to sort out right now, and these frigging superheroes come in and they’re a mess, and they need her help.”

Rose couldn’t be more excited to see an openly gay superhero hit the screen, and she wishes she had one when she was growing up.

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose said. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

Elseworlds kicks off on Sunday, December 9th on The Flash, and continues on Arrow December 10th and finishes on Supergirl Tuesday, December 11th.