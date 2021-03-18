Scener Hosting Exclusive Virtual Screening of Zack Snyder's Justice League with Live Discussion from Zack Snyder

✖

After years of fan demand and campaigning, Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally making its debut on HBO Max next week and while the filmmaker Zack Snyder's four-hour masterpiece may not be getting the theatrical release many fans had hoped for, thanks to the watch party platform Scener they can still get the group watching experience from the comfort and safety of home. Scener announced today that a partnership with HBO Max to host an exclusive fan watch party of Zack Snyder’s Justice League complete with a live video discussion with Snyder himself.

On Thursday, March 18th at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT, Scener will host a virtual watch party of Zack Snyder's Justice League and fans wanting to get in on the event can grab their virtual seats for the event starting today by going to snydercut.scener.com. An active HBO Max subscription is required to join the festivities, but there is no additional cost to participate in the watch party.

"I'm excited to finally share my vision for Justice League in a virtual screening with our incredible fanbase who, through the power of community and an inspiring grassroots campaign, played a major role in making this premiere possible," Snyder said.

(Photo: Scener, HBO Max)

With the virtual watch party destination custom-created for HBO Max and Zack Snyder's Justice League, Scener will enable thousands of fans to gather for the interactive virtual event introduced by Snyder himself. Scener’s video chat and messaging features will allow fans to hear first-hand insights on the journey to this exciting movie launch, while also sharing real-time reactions with the genre-obsessed community for the ultimate screening experience for the long-awaited film.

"Scener is the perfect place for deep genre communities like the #SnyderCut fans to connect virtually and celebrate the work of creative geniuses like Zack Snyder," co-founder and chief operating officer at Scener Joe Braidwood said. "Our partnership with HBO Max for Snyder’s iconic film release signifies another major leap forward for co-watching, cementing this format far beyond the pandemic-era as a movement that’s driving the future of streaming entertainment. We're honored to play our part in enabling this new form of community experience as studios, creators, and fans look to Scener as the destination to connect over the movies they love."

Braidwood told ComicBook.com that he's honored for Scener to be part of the event, allowing fans to participate and engage with the entertainment they love safely and in a way that makes sense for them during the pandemic.

"I think ultimately it's better for the fans, you know, it's great that you don't have to be in a room full of other people that can expose you to the pandemic," Braidwood said. "But even so, giving people the choice, at the end of the day consumers want to watch their favorite content at a price that is reasonable to them on their own terms in a way that gives them the most joy, and it's just an honor to be a part of that."

He also said that he is personally looking forward to seeing Zack Snyder’s Justice League this way.

“I'm actually really stoked about watching this because I tried to watch the [theatrical] Justice League and I struggled, and I actually think just him teeing this up, him talking about his journey, and then being immersed in this content, I feel like I'm on the cusp of being a superfan,” Braidwood said.

New and current HBO Max subscribers can join the public watch party by RSVPing at snydercut.scener.com prior to the event on March 18th. The party will be open to users on both mobile and desktop devices, and users on Windows, Mac, or Chromebook devices will see the full synchronized movie playback experience alongside fan reactions, Snyder's introduction, and more, leveraging Scener’s free extension from the Chrome Web Store. Fans will also be able to create their own private watch parties with friends using the customized Zack Snyder’s Justice League experience on Scener.com starting March 18th.

Fans joining the Zack Snyder’s Justice League Watch Party will enjoy a live video introduction by Zack Snyder where fans can hear from the director himself as he introduces the film and welcomes attendees in a moderated discussion with fans and a list of VIP invited guests in addition to Synchronized Playback for a high-quality co-watching experience. Scener synchronizes the streaming movie with the live chat features to enable an even more immersive viewing experience for desktop users where fans can share real-time reactions. Fans will also enjoy a virtual destination to build community with fans in which attendees can make connections and build community with other like-minded Scener users to come back and stream other DC and HBO Max content in the future.

To RSVP for the Zack Snyder’s Justice League watch party event, head to snydercut.scener.com. Attendees must have an HBO Max subscription in order to join the event and can visit HBOMax.com to sign up. To learn more about Scener and to join more watch parties, visit www.scener.com.