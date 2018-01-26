Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV and Joshua Williamson Write Weekly ‘Justice League’ Miniseries in May

Scott Snyder will head up an all-star group of DC writers taking the Justice League in new and surprising directions beginning in May.

At the conclusion of writer Snyder and artist Greg Capullo’s Dark Knights: Metal event, the final issue of which is on sale March 14, the fallout will set the stage for something “unimaginable and utterly audacious,” according to DC. In its wake comics Justice League: No Justice, a weekly, four-issue series launching on May 9 and written by Snyder with his Metal collaborators James Tynion IV and Joshua Williamson, with art by Francis Manapul.

“We thought we knew the entire map of the DC cosmos,” said Snyder in a statement. “We thought we had explored all there was to explore. But now we know that all this time the Multiverse was nothing but a fishbowl, and now we’ve been dumped into the ocean, unleashing terrifying new threats, and wondrous new possibilities. Metal opened up channels of storytelling that Francis, James, Joshua and I are excited to explore in a big way. When we’re finished, fans will never look at the Justice League in the same way again.”

In this four-issue miniseries, Brainiac arrives on Earth with a dire warning for the Justice League: there’s a threat coming to destroy Earth, one that the heroes are ill-equipped to handle.

Brainiac, whose last major event story was the reality-altering Convergence, thinks he holds the key to victory, but it means combining members of the League with some of the most dangerous villains in the DC Universe and sending them into battle against this extinction-level menace. The stakes are at their absolute highest; if any one of the teams fail. It’s game over.

Among the villains: Sinestro, Starro the Conqueror, Deathstroke, The Demon, Harley Quinn — and Lex Luthor, who looks to be once again donning an armor with Superman’s seal on it.

“I’m laying out the biggest action of my life,” Manapul said. “The Justice League realizes that they need to expand their reach to become something bigger than they have ever been before. If you thought my work for Justice League: Darkseid War was huge, I’m taking the League to the edge of the cosmos with No Justice. Anyone who has asked for Harley Quinn, Martian Manhunter, Starfire, Zatanna, the Atom, Raven, or Doctor Fate to be in their personal Justice League will stand up and cheer.”

This can’t-miss miniseries sets the stage for a “family” of Justice League titles, beginning in June, headlined by Snyder on Justice League with additional titles written by James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson and more in the coming months.

No word yet on how this will affect Justice League, currently written by Christopher Priest, or Justice League of America, from Steve Orlando.