Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Addresses Potential Superman Cameo

✖

Production is now underway on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and the DC Comics-inspired sequel has a lot for fans to be excited about. Given the unique tone of the first film in the series, many have wondered if there could be potential cameos or guest appearances in the sequel. One of the most popular theories has surrounded Henry Cavill's Clark Kent/Superman, after the character made an appearance (with the help of a body double) in the final scene of the first Shazam!. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Shazam! franchise director David F. Sandberg was asked if Cavill's Superman could make an appearance in Fury of the Gods. In Swedish, Sandberg answered "You will be so disappointed when you translate this," seemingly indicating that a cameo isn't happening.

(Photo: David F. Sandberg / Instagram)

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Cavill would not be cameoing in the film — but that hasn't stopped fans from holding out hope that it could happen. The first film saw a similar sort of uncertainty regarding Cavill's potential role — and according to the project's producers, it almost did happen.

"At one point, we'd hoped it was going to be Cavill doing it, but unfortunately his schedule didn't allow him to do it," Shazam! producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com. "We still wanted to do it anyway, and it turned out to be better, because it let us do a hard cut on Freddy's reaction, because if we had Cavill there, we'd actually written lines, they had a dialogue, but then it's a little bit of a hat on hat, because really what it's about is Freddy's reaction, so we got to get out on that."

In the same Q&A, Sandberg also confirmed that Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam — who is currently filming his own solo movie — will not be cameoing either.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature Levi, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Michelle Borth as Super Hero Mary, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler have all been cast in new roles.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.