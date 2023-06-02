Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals If Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Will Appear

✖

Production is now underway on Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and fans are curious to see exactly how the DC Comics sequel comes together. Last week brought the first look (both official and unofficial) of the new costume worn by the saga's titular character, and when you add that to multiple new casting announcements and other behind-the-scenes details, it's definitely gotten fans hyped. Of course, there's also been the question of whether or not the film could feature a cameo from Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, especially as his own Black Adam solo movie is currently filming in the same area as Fury of the Gods. In a recent Q&A on Instagram, Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg was asked if Black Adam will appear, and seemingly shot the idea down, answering in Swedish that "No, he has his own movie."

(Photo: David F. Sandberg / Instagram)

While this will probably disappoint fans who have been eager to see the comic rivals fight on the big screen, there definitely seems to be some sort of plan to have the two coexist.

“There’s been multiple ongoing conversations on how everything will roll out and it’s very exciting for myself as a filmmaker but even more so as a fan," producer Hiram Garcia explained in an interview last year. "Unfortunately, I can’t speak to that too much because it is still in the works, but I can say that on our end we’re very focused on building out this world we’re creating with Black Adam and the JSA. Obviously Shazam exists in that universe along with many many other heroes and believe me when I say we have very big ambitions for all these characters and the storylines we want to take them through.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature Levi, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Michelle Borth as Super Hero Mary, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler have all been cast in new roles.

Black Adam, meanwhile, will feature Johnson, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz.