Black Adam Producer on More Dwayne Johnson DC Movies: “We Want to Do Many”

Dwayne Johnson and his producing partner Dany Garcia want to do "many" movies with DC Films after Johnson joins the DC Extended Universe in Black Adam. Johnson, who has been attached to the role for more than a decade, promises a dramatic power shift when his slave-turned-god pummels and punishes his way through the DCEU when the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed Black Adam hits theaters next summer. Production is now underway in Georgia on what Warner Bros. expects will launch a blockbuster franchise spinning out of Shazam!, also produced by Johnson, ahead of an awaited crossover film pitting Johnson's black-suited anti-hero against Billy Batson's (Asher Angel) adult alter-ego (Zachary Levi).

"We want to do many," Garcia told Variety when asked to reveal how many Black Adam films are planned. "We're excited about our long-term relationship with DC on this property."

Black Adam was once planned to trade blows with his archfoe in Shazam! before it was decided to spin off Johnson's character into his own origin story, and scrapped plans for a Suicide Squad 2 had Task Force X facing off with Johnson's Black Adam before James Gunn took over from Gavin O'Connor and reconfigured the sequel into The Suicide Squad.

Producer Hiram Garcia previously said Garcia and Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions has "very big ambitions" for Black Adam and the Justice Society of America, debuting in Black Adam as the superhero team Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

"There's been multiple ongoing conversations on how everything will roll out and it's very exciting for myself as a filmmaker but even more so as a fan," Garcia told Collider last year about Black Adam's place in the wider DCEU. "Unfortunately, I can't speak to that too much because it is still in the works, but I can say that on our end we're very focused on building out this world we're creating with Black Adam and the JSA. Obviously, Shazam exists in that universe along with many many other heroes. And believe me when I say we have very big ambitions for all these characters and the storylines we want to take them through."

Along with Levi's hoped-for showdown with Johnson in a potential Shazam vs. Black Adam bout that could happen in a Shazam! 3 or a Black Adam 2, Johnson and the Garcias are open to crossing over with Henry Cavill's Superman.

Warner Bros. Pictures releases Black Adam in theaters on July 29, 2022.