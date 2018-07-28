‘Shazam!’ Director Explains Why the Hero’s Boots Changed

The first trailer for Shazam! debuted to rave reviews last Saturday during the Warner Bros. panel at San Diego Comic-Con. From the sense of humor, to the action, to the seemingly perfect casting of Zachary Levi, fans had plenty of good things to say about what they saw in the footage.

However, there was still one issue that people online couldn’t shake. Why did Shazam’s boots go through a massive change?

As many have pointed out on Twitter, the boots that Shazam is wearing in the trailer are completely different from the ones depicted in the first image from the film, which was released before the trailer itself.

One user on the social media site put two pictures of the boots side-by-side. Despite being from the same scene, it’s easy to see just how vast the differences are. The user tagged the film’s director, David F. Sandberg, as well as star Zachary Levi, and asked “Can you explain why are the boots in the trailer different from the one in the photo which was released before the trailer??”

Sandberg hopped into the social media debate to explain the real reason why the boots look different, putting the discussion to rest.

“The first day of shooting we had those boots but we had some problems with them so we made new ones,” Sandberg wrote in a tweet. “That close up was reshot at the end of the shoot.”

So, that settles things once and for all. There isn’t some magical reason why Shazam is wearing different boots in the same shot, and he isn’t going to experience some crazy costume change at any point. The boots just didn’t work when the shoot began, and they were quickly replace. Quick and simple explanation from the director.

What do you think of Shazam’s new costume? Did the trailer meet all of your expectations? Let us know by sounding off in the comment section below!

Shazam! is currently set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.