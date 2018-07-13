‘Shazam!’: First Photo of Zachary Levi’s Costume Officially Released

Fans have been asking for months now to see the first look at Zachary Levi in his Shazam costume, and the folks at DC and Warner Bros. have finally delivered. The first official photo of the new hero has arrived.

EW unveiled the photo on Tuesday and it features Levi as the titular hero, alongside young actor Jack Dylan Grazer, who plays Freddy Freeman.

You can check out the photo below!

While speaking to EW about the design of the suit, director David Sandberg revealed that he was influenced by many of the various Shazam costumes over the years, from the classic comics to the animated TV shows.

“I wanted to keep the shorter cape as a throwback to the original because that’s something that sets him apart from Superman or Batman,” Sandberg said of the suit. “It makes him feel a bit more Golden Age superhero, which is the vibe I’m going for.”

If the DC films are looking to go in a brighter direction after movies like Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the new Shazam! suit certainly looks to be a massive step in that direction.

While the Shazam! movie isn’t going to arrive until next spring, reports have suggested that the first footage from the film will be arriving next week, during WB’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. An Aquaman trailer has already been confirmed for the event, but glimpses at Shazam! and Wonder Woman 1984 are also likely.

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019. DC’s other two movies currently on the way are Aquaman, which arrives on December 21, and Wonder Woman 1984, which is scheduled to debut on November 1, 2019.