New ‘Shazam!’ Movie Poster Released

A new poster for DC and Warner Bros’ Shazam! has been released.

The poster was released by Shazam!’s official social media channels, seeing Zachary Levi in character as the young-man-in-a-hero’s-body at the forefront. Fitting the theme of activating the heroic powers, “Just say the word,” is written beneath the movie’s logo. Of course, in true teenager fashion, he is also popping bubble gum and texting on his phone.

Just say the word! #SHAZAMMovie – in theaters April 5. pic.twitter.com/uNsTDWrYqL — Shazam Movie (@ShazamMovie) December 6, 2018

While Shazam! will be a self-contained outing for Levi’s hero, the actor is already eager for his hero to square off with some of the biggest names in DC Comics on the big screen.

“Hell yeah man! I would love for Shazam! and Black Adam to go head to head, I would love that,” Levi told Comicbook.com at San Diego Comic Con. “And I would love for like Shazam! and Superman to go head to head because in the comic books those have been some iconic fights. You know there’s so many cool things we could with the character, but one movie at a time, I’m just so stoked that we’re here right now. That we made the movie, we got through that winter in Toronto. These talented young fools are just going to continue to take over the world and I’m just going to hang onto their coattails.”

Whether or not any other characters from the DC Extended Universe appear in Shazam! remains unknown. Several hints from set photos and trailers have revealed strong ties to Batman and Superman, though the actors portraying those heroes have not been reported as a part of the film. Like Aquaman, Shazam! is shaping up to be a quite isolated adventure for another hero’s first standalone big screen outing.

Aquaman opens on December 21st. Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.