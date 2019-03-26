‘Shazam!’ Debuts on Rotten Tomatoes With Near Perfect Score

DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures are set to release their latest film in theaters with Shazam!, and now the first crop of reviews have trickled out. So what do people think of the big screen debut for the hero formally known as Captain Marvel?

It turns out that Shazam! has the makings of a major hit, which shouldn’t be a surprise to those who kept track of the social media reactions last month. What is a surprise is how high the Rotten Tomatoes score is, as the film has debuted with a near-perfect rating of 97% on the site.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our own Brandon Davis loved the movie, praising how the film approaches the tropes of the superhero genre in order to tell a story about family.

“Whereas several superhero movies offer up dishes of destruction and chaos, Shazam! stays focused on its characters as they fly through the air throwing punches at one another and pulling off unbelievable aerial and combat feats,” Davis wrote. “At no point does Sandberg blur the lines of what is happening on screen, nor does he destroy an entire city in having his hero clash with a villain. Instead, he puts epic action moments at the forefront paired with well-timed and delivered quips to make sure there is not one single dull moment throughout the entire run of the film.

“By the time Shazam! comes to an end, moviegoers will definitely know this hero’s name and be eager to hear it shouted many more times. This might just be the most fun audiences have at the movies this year, and it’s proof that DC has another major winner on its hands. Shazam! is, quite simply, lightning in a bottle,”he added.

Davis definitely is not alone, as the round up of reviews also indicates that Shazam! is a hit among critics. It remains to be seen if Warner Bros. has another major hit on their hand, but it looks like the DC Comics universe is back on its feet after a string of successes.

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!