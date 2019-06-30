Shazam! Director Addresses Why Some Scenes Were Deleted From Film

Ahead of the digital release of Shazam! this Tuesday, one of the film’s deleted scenes has been circulating online and is now on the verge of going viral. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg quickly caught wind of the scene and began explaining to fans why the final fight between Shazam (Zachary Levi) and Doctor Sivana (Mark Strong) was changed up for the final cut of the film. As Sandberg explained in a series of tweets, he wants the film to get to the credits as quickly as possible after the main story has wrapped up.

“On the Blu-ray, there should be some commentary from me talking about why things were changed,” Sandberg tweeted. “For this it felt a little too cramped to have the whole 3rd act at the carnival so we had them fly out over Philly instead. On the blu-Ray there should be some commentary from me talking about why things were changed. For this it felt a little too cramped to have the whole 3rd act at the carnival so we had them fly out over Philly instead.”

In a separate tweet, he made the revelation the getting-to-the-credits-quick situation was as a direct result after the first film he made.

I think you should get to the credits as quickly as possible once the story is over.

Though it hasn’t been officially announced, Sandberg previously told ComicBook.com that he has every intention on returning for a sequel. That said, Shazam! producer Peter Safran previously told us that he fully expects the solo Black Adam film to be released prior to the character facing off against Shazam on the big screen.

“Listen, we don’t know but I’ve gotta believe that there’s gonna be a standalone Black Adam movie before there’s ever a movie with Shazam and Black Adam sharing the screen,” Safran told ComicBook.com earlier this Spring.

Shazam! is due out digitally July 2nd ahead of a physical home media release on July 16