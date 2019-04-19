‘Shazam!’ Star DJ Cotrona Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Shazam! Family

The latest installment to the DC Extended Universe, Shazam!, was released earlier this month, and fans are loving the newest, light-hearted installment to the franchise. D.J. Cotrona, who plays the adult/Shazam version of Pedro Peña in the movie, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of some of his onscreen siblings hanging out.

“All phones were charged during the making of this movie. @shazammovie has heart, humor, and an essence that transcends genre. A throwback in the best possible way. We’re grateful to everyone that made it number 1 these past weeks. If you haven’t seen it yet go check it out. You’ll be happy you did. #Shazam,” Cotrona wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the photo, you can see Ross Butler and Adam Brody, who play the adult/hero versions of Eugene Choi and Freddy Freeman, respectively. It appears Meagan Good, who plays adult/hero Darla, is also hanging out in the photo (note the sliver of purple tights next to Brody.) The burning question fans want to know now: what are they watching on their phones?!

Cotrona’s younger counterpart in the film, Jovan Armand, recently spoke to Comicbook.com about portraying young Pedro and revealed his inspiration behind getting into character.

“Well, preparation for it I obviously had to do a bunch of research, so I did look up the character to try to understand his origin, and I looked up his Wikipedia, everything, you name it, comic books he’s featured in,” he shared.

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi in the titular role with Asher Angel playing his younger counterpart, Billy Batson. The film also features Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton.

Currently, the movie is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 91% rating. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis praised the film in his spoiler-free review, saying Shazam! is unlike most of the superhero films that have been released in recent years.

Shazam! is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!