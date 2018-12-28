‘Shazam!’: New Photo of Shazam and Freddy Revealed

The DC Extended Universe is in an interesting place after the release of Aquaman, and the newest photo from Shazam! is getting pretty aquatic as well.

A new still from the upcoming DC Extended Universe film has made its way online, which first appeared in Empire Magazine. The photo shows Billy Batson/Shazam! (Zachary Levi) holding and staring at a fish bowl, while Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) videotapes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Could Shazam! be proving that he’s trying to talk to fish like Aquaman? Time will only tell.

Shazam! is set to be a unique entry into the DCEU, as it will look at the world of gods and superheroes through the eyes of Billy and Freddy.

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe.” Levi said earlier this year. “In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world. These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” director David F. Sandberg said earlier this year. “So it’s just a really fun movie that has its own style.”

“But by the way, I think very deftly put into the hands of someone who has such an incredible vision as yourself, and you have such awesome style yourself, so you get to bring that [to this movie],” Levi echoed. “That’s one of the reasons I was very excited about it was watching your previous work, that has nothing to do with a family-friendly superhero genre.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.