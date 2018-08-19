‘Shazam!’ Fan Art Puts a Disney Spin on Zachary Levi vs. The Rock

It might be a little while until fans get to see Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and Shazam (Zachary Levi) duke it out on the big screen, but a new piece of fanart imagines it in a pretty awesome way.

A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, depicts both Johnson and Levi’s characters from Disney movies – Maui from Moana and Flynn Rider from Tangled, respectively – as Black Adam and Shazam. You can check them out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Granted, the animation styles between the two films might be completely different, but the end result is still pretty visually interesting. It also will surely get fans hyped for when Shazam and Black Adam do eventually cross paths, since that won’t be happening in the upcoming Shazam! solo film.

“The Rock has been cast as Black Adam, but he’s not going to be featured in this film,” director David F. Sandberg said in an interview last year. “There have been variations of the script like before I came along where Black Adam was in and out and, you know. But now, this is about Shazam.”

But it sounds like fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility of seeing Shazam and Black Adam face off in a future film. Judging by another comment that Johnson has made, it sounds like he might not be the only major DC Comics character in the upcoming Black Adam solo film.

“Without giving anything away, there MIGHT be maybe a cameo or two of some of the other DC superheroes,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “We’ll see. That’s been the beauty of Black Adam as we’ve been developing it is that we could make a movie that just stood on its own too as well, but that’s also the beauty of those universes coming together at DC.”

What do you think of Black Adam and Shazam! getting a Disney makeover? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019. DC’s other two movies currently on the way are Aquaman, which arrives on December 21, and Wonder Woman 1984, which is scheduled to debut on November 1, 2019.