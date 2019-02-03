‘Shazam!’ Gets A Retro Trailer

In the age of digital media, it’s more common than not for movie trailers to get tweaked the second they drop in an effort to go viral throughout social media. One such trailer should be a welcome sight to the fans of the original Captain Marvel himself.

Thanks to YouTube user Darth Blender, a new mashed up trailer now exists with the audio of the latest Shazam! trailer but instead of using the real footage with Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Mark Strong, and company, the footage included is that of one of the oldest live-action superhero properties to exist — Adventures of Captain Marvel.

First debuting in 1941, Adventures of Captain Marvel featured Tom Tyler in the titular role and ran for 12 chapters, nearly four hours of content. After the superhero genre got a massive following in the mid-1960s, Republic packaged the serial into an extended film and re-released it to theatres over twenty years after its initial release.

Nearly 80 years later, the original Captain Marvel is returning to live-action with Warner Brothers’ Shazam! According to the film’s director David F. Sandberg, his upcoming superhero flick is going to be a movie perfectly capable of standing on its own, even though it’s technically part of the larger DC Extended Universe.

On a visit to the set of Shazam!, Sandberg told ComicBook.com that the film is very much “self-contained.”

“Well this movie’s mostly just about introducing Billy Batson and Shazam and who he is, how he came to be,” Sandberg said. “It takes place in this DC world where all these heroes exist, but in some ways it’s both sort of self contained while also being a part of something bigger, but, yeah. That’s a non-answer.”

“You don’t have to have seen any of the other films, because it’s its own contained story,” the director continued. “It is more the world of it that’s part of a story.”

Shazam! is in theaters on April 5th. Other upcoming DC films Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, The Batman on June 25th, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6th, 2021.

