Shazam!’s Zachary Levi Jokes About Aquaman Star Jason Momoa’s Nipples at MTV Awards

As the host of tonight’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, Shazam! star Zachary Levi took a moment out to celebrate something that can bring most Americans together: an appreciation for Jason Momoa’s nipples. During his opening monologue, the acerbic Levi suggested that part of what makes the MTV Awards great is that they have categories other major awards shows don’t touch. After rattling off a few examples, he landed on “breakthrough performance,” and suggested that he knew exactly where that award should go.

In the clip, which you can see below, Levi threw a little love at his DC Entertainment co-worker — maybe a little bit of a peace offering after that post-credits scene in Shazam! that poked fun at Aquaman. Levi, who knows a bit about having your wardrobe critiqued, had some choice words for the shirtless Aquaman, whose movie grossed over a billion dollars and helped DC’s ongoing course-correction in its film fortunes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“How can we have a category called ‘breakthrough performance’ and not nominate Jason Momoa’s nipples?” Levi joked. “They could jumpstart a car — or maybe an RV.”

THE MOMENT WE’VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! ✨ Your host @ZacharyLevi officially opened the 2019 #MTVAwards ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ziEHgDPvXc — MTV (@MTV) June 18, 2019

It was quite a night for the Shazam! star, with not only the Aquaman reference happening, but his opportunity to give the night’s biggest award to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — an executive producer on Shazam! and the man who has been cast to play Black Adam in a presumptive Shazam! sequel.

Nipple conversations are of course a staple of DC films ever since Batman & Robin, so it all feels quite appropriate. Meanwhile, Momoa’s old show, Game of Thrones, won the Best Show award tonight as well.

Shazam is now in select theaters, and will be available on home video in July; Joker arrives on October 4, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.