‘Shazam!’ Director Reveals Fun Fact About Recent Teaser

A new teaser for Shazam! dropped this weekend giving fans a lot of new footage for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film. However, there was one particular part of the teaser that has a bit of interesting trivia behind it, trivia that director David F. Sandberg let fans in on via social media.

Sandberg continued his streak of sharing interesting facts and behind-the-scenes information about Shazam! with fans on Monday when he posted a little bit about the scene glimpsed in the teaser in which Shazam fights Dr. Sivana in front of a collapsing Ferris wheel. The trivia? That Ferris wheel wasn’t CGI. It was very real, and the director even took a ride on it before it was destroyed for the film. Check out his post below.

It’s a pretty cool detail, especially considering that some substantial CGI has to be employed in other elements of the film — such as the lightning the two characters are exchanging in the clip. It’s also not the only interesting tease that Sandberg has given fans since the teaser’s release.

On Sunday, the director offered fans a detail shot of another moment from the teaser — one that offers a first look at the Seven Deadly Sins.

“It goes by pretty quickly in the video I posted earlier so here’s a still with some neat stuff in it…” Sandberg wrote.

While Sandberg’s caption plays it pretty cool, comic book fans will easily recognize the figures and it’s pretty exciting. For those who aren’t familiar, the Seven Deadly Sins made their debut in Whiz Comics #2 back in 1940 along with Captain Marvel (the hero we now know as Shazam, not the Marvel character. That’s a whole interesting tale all its own) and Dr. Sivana and they are pretty much exactly what you would expect based on the name. The villains are based off of the classic mortal sins such as lust, greed, envy, etc. and are embodied within seven demons.

As for how the Sins may be represented in Shazam!, with the film being based off of the Geoff Johns’ New 52 run in the comics, it’s likely they will be similar to their New 52 counterparts themselves.

Of course, this new teaser is exciting for more than just a glimpse of the Seven Deadly Sins. The teaser also includes some clever nods to other DC films, including the homage to Man of Steel’s mid-air fight scene, and the hilariously tongue-in-cheek tagline of “He’s not so serious.”

