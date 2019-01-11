‘Smallville’ Actor Rumored to Play Role in ‘Shazam!’

It appears a fan favorite from Smallville could make an appearance in Warner Bros. and DC’s upcoming Shazam! movie.

As fans wait for the second official Shazam! trailer, a new rumor has popped up that if true would make Smallville fans quite happy. According to Revenge of the Fans’ sources, John Glover is set to play a role in the film. Fans will remember Glover as the always entertaining and scheming Lionel Luthor, who is also Lex Luthor’s father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless of what side he was on he always brought something fresh to the dynamic, and no doubt he could do the same for DC’s latest. It isn’t known who he is playing, but we’ll keep you posted if that is officially confirmed.

The same source did say that Adam Brody and D.J. Cotrona were also part of the cast before those were officially confirmed, so it seems there could be some truth to this too.

Glover isn’t the only rumor making the rounds about the movie. A new activity pad image showed the rest of the Shazam family in full costumes based on the ones they wear in the comics. Normally that would just be chalked up to tieing in comic merchandise with a movie, but the movie logo and what appears to be a Zachary Levi and Mark Strong versions of their characters could mean we’ll see the group get their powers by film’s end.

We’ll just have to wait and see if any of that pans out.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg, and you can check out the description below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! hits theaters on April 5th, 2019.