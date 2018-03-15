‘Smallville’ Producer Likes What Zack Snyder Did With Superman

Before Steven DeKnight took on Daredevil and the kaiju of Pacific Rim, he worked on Smallville — and so he speaks from experience when he says that he likes what filmmaker Zack Snyder did with Superman during his three DC Universe movies.

Snyder’s dark, emotive, personal take on Superman was a sticking point for many fans, but DeKnight, speaking with ScreenRant during a junket for Pacific Rim: Uprising, stood up for Snyder.

“Superman is one of the hardest characters to write for. One of the brilliant things about Smallville is it’s all about Clark. He wasn’t Superman yet,” DeKnight said. “Superman’s very different from Batman. Batman is this dark, psychologically messed up guy, Superman’s the man we all aspire to be. He’s inspirational and to try to find the human side of that, and not to mention, he’s so powerful it’s harder to relate to him so it’s very, very difficult.”

Snyder obviously did not spend ten seasons “preparing” Clark to be Superman like Smallville did, but fans got a glimpse of things: youthful x-ray vision freakouts, sensory overload, and the temptation to use his power to settle petty scores.

“I actually really like what Zack Snyder has done with that character,” DeKnight continued. “It’s a super hard, very tricky character to do and like I said, if we were doing on Smallville, if he were Superboy on Smallville, I don’t think it would have worked.”

Like Smallville before it, Snyder explained Man of Steel (and to a lesser extent, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) as necessary steps on the road to becoming the Superman fans expected and wanted to see onscreen.

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital with a couple of deleted scenes and some documentary material. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

