Star Girl Season 3 First Look Coming This Week

The CW is set to release a first look at the upcoming, third season of DC's Stargirl, according to a tweet from a local affiliate. That's good news for DC fans, especially with Superman & Lois and The Flash delivering series finales this week, leaving fans without any more Arrowverse-adjacent shows until Stargirl returns in the fall. The season, subtitled "Frenemies," is set to feature some pretty tense relationships, with former villain Shiv (Meg DeLacy) aiming to join the Justice Society, while Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Tigress (Joy Osmanski) will be moving in next door to Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her family.

Up to this point, Stargirl has not been a part of the main Arrowverse timeline, although the title character is appearing in the Earth-Prime comic book miniseries, which serves as a crossover featuring characters from Batwoman, Superman & Lois, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Stargirl. The comic is the closest thing to a full-scale Arrowverse crossover since Crisis on Infinite Earths, although The Flash had a bunch of Arrowverse guest stars in the first few episodes of this season.

You can see the tweet below.

Missing Courtney & the JSA? Keep an eye out for a first look tease for #DCStargirl season 3 this week👀🙌 pic.twitter.com/MeYlqSHtif — CW18 Milwaukee (@CW18Milwaukee) June 28, 2022

Season 3 will debut on Wednesday nights this fall. More than that, it will be the only DC superhero show airing this fall. Both The Flash and Superman & Lois won't debut until midseason and Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were cancelled earlier this year.

This marks the first time since Arrow debuted that no series set on Earth-Prime (nee Earth-1), the Arrowverse's "main" Earth, has appeared on the network's fall schedule. Stargirl is a bit of a strange animal because the character is only kinda-sorta part of the "Arrowverse," the shared DC continuity that began with Arrow and The Flash. Canonically, Stargirl takes place on the reconstituted Earth-2, which was created following the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. But other than an upcoming appearance in the Earth-Prime comic, the character will never have met the heroes of the other Arrowverse shows. She and her cast made a brief cameo in Crisis, but it was just stepping out of the shadows to pose, establishing that Earth-2 existed again after the destruction and rebirth of the multiverse.

DC's Stargirl will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, ahead of new episodes of Kung Fu in the fall.