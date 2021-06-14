Stargirl Reveals First Look At Green Lantern's Daughter In Season 2 Trailer

✖

Stargirl season 2's latest trailer has made a big DC character reveal in the form of Green Latern's (Alan Scott) daughter, Jade! The Stargirl version of Jade will be played by Ysa Penarejo, and it looks like her initial meeting with Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) won't be a friendly one. This is just one more challenge the new era of the JSA will face in Stargirl season 2, as the trailer also reveals more about the lineup of villains both new and old that will threaten the team. In that sense, Jade's arrival couldn't be more timely, as she'll definitely be a strong addition to the JSA - once initial misunderstandings are worked out, of course.

Season 2 of Stargirl will see Courtney/Stargirl still feeling on edge even after the defeat of the Injustice Society, and the establishment of a new JSA. Courtney's family and teammates think she's just caught up in the high of the superhero life, and neglecting real life as a result. Of course, this is a superhero show so Courtney doesn't seem paranoid for too belong before actual weird stuff starts happening.

Watch the Stargirl season 2 trailer, below!

It looks like Jade comes looking for her father's lamp, which probably makes an overactive Courtney think her "vigilance" about being attacked is justified. It's easy to see the two girls becoming friends, once they clear the air and bond over the shared painful history of having superhero fathers. Jade is also a timely ally when villains like Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) and Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake) start showing up, with their respective dark powers. "In brightest day, and darkest night..." and all that.

Stargirl actress Joy Osmanski (Tigress) teased that season 2 will indeed be getting darker (literally and figuratively):

"Season two, it just gets a lot darker, which is such a fun thing for a show to have an opportunity to do, and I will say that the evil forces at work are genuinely scary, like, my children will not be coming anywhere near season two. It's scary," Osmanski told Orlando's WESH 2.

In DC Comics, Jade (aka Jennifer-Lynn Hayden) is the daughter of Alan Scott's Green Lantern and Thorn. Jade naturally has the powers of Green Lantern (no ring necessary) and also limited control over plants, like her mother. She has also fought alongside the JSA and has a brother with metahuman powers, named Obsidian.