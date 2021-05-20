DC's Stargirl: Joy Osmanski Teases a 'Genuinely Scary" Season 2

✖

DC's Stargirl will return for its second season on Tuesday, August 10 and when the show comes back, fans should brace themselves for the Justice Society of America to face a much darker and scarier threat. Joy Osmanski, who plays Injustice Society member Paula Brooks/Tigress on the series, told Orlando's WESH 2 that things get a lot darker in Season 2 -- enough so that she won't be letting her own children tune in.

"Season two, it just gets a lot darker, which is such a fun thing for a show to have an opportunity to do, and I will say that the evil forces at work are genuinely scary, like, my children will not be coming anywhere near season two. It's scary," Osmanski said.

Viewers got a small taste of that darkness at the end of Season 1 when Cindy Burman/Shiv (Meg Delacy) located the Black Diamond the villain Eclipso had been trapped in. Played by Nick Tarabay, Eclipso will be a major threat in Season 2 along with The Shade, played by The Affair's Jonathan Cake.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that," Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns continued. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

The first season of DC's Stargirl is now streaming on HBO Max. Season two will debut on The CW on Tuesday, August 10 at 8/7c.

