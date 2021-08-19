Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Three" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Summer School: Chapter Three", the third episode of DC's Stargirl's second season, and from the looks of things, it's going to be a very eventful episode. Based on what we see in the preview, the JSA will have a face-off with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) and get their first real taste of how dangerous the last standing member of the Injustice Society can be, but the team might also be getting a new hero as well. It appears that Mike (Trae Romano) gets his hands on that pink pen, the one that just so happens to house Thunderbolt (voiced by Jim Gaffigan.)

The incorporation of Thunderbolt into DC's Stargirl is something that the series laid the groundwork for in Season 1. Not only did fans get the tease of that pink pen early on but the series also mentioned Jakeem, a friend of Mike's who, in comics, teams up with Thunderbolt.

"There's a reason that a character like Johnny Thunder and the Thunderbolt has resonated and survived decades, decades, and decades," Stargirl creator Geoff Johns told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Because there's something really cool about a fricking pink genie that can do anything you ask it and all those kinds of things you want to present when you eventually do introduce them, present them in a way that is both true to who they are in the comics and for the fans that visually and spiritually and emotionally, and then also to new fans, new viewers, never heard of these characters, to get a sense of who they are and fall in love with them like we already are in love with them."

You can check out the synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Three" below.

"JIM GAFFIGAN VOICES THUNDERBOLT IN THIS EPISODE DIRECTED BY LEA THOMPSON — After getting a taste of the superhero life, Mike (Trae Romano) pleads with Pat (Luke Wilson) to let him join the team. Elsewhere, after seeking help from Thunderbolt, the JSA prepare for a confrontation with The Shade. Brec Bassinger, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Amy Smart, and Meg DeLacy also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septién."

Stargirl airs Tuesdays 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Three" will air on August 24th.