Stealing Superman Podcast Chronicles Infamous Theft of Nic Cage's Comics Collection

Nicolas Cage is an iconic actor known for many roles, including the most recent The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which saw him playing himself. The actor is also known for being a big fan of comic books, and almost played Superman back in the '90s and eventually did play Ghost Rider. Cage previously owned many high-valued comics, including Action Comics #1, which features the debut of Superman. In 2000, those comics were stolen from Cage's home, but some were recovered in 2011. Cage then went on to sell Action Comics #1 for a record $2.1 million. However, not all of the comics were recovered, including Cage's copy of Detective Comics #27. Recently, Cage talked about how he still hopes the comics will be returned. If you're interested in the infamous tale, iHeartMedia just announced a brand new podcast called Stealing Superman, which will detail the story of "the most unlikely art heist of all time."

Stealing Superman is set to debut on November 2nd and will be an eight-part series hosted by Dana Schwartz who previously hosted the podcasts Noble Blood and Haileywood as well as writing the New York Times best-seller Anatomy: A Love Story. You can read a summary of the podcast here: "Hosted by Dana Schwartz -- the team uses x-ray vision to dive deep into one of the most audacious and unusual art heists in modern memory and examines the search for the holy grail of superheroes. Billionaires, police stings, and meth make for the ultimate pop culture mystery: Who stole Superman from under Cage's nose?" You can listen to a trailer for the iHeartPodcast Original here.

Cage was answering fan questions earlier this year while promoting Massive Talent, and was asked what actual treasure he could steal if he had the chance a la National Treasure. "I just want to get my comic books back," Cage shared. "They were stolen, you know, I bought those books at a really good price and now they are treasures that are in the $10 million range. Someone has them in a treasure chest somewhere and I – please give them back, because I could do a lot with that. I could donate it to charity at this point."

Stealing Superman debuts on November 2nd, and will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.