Stephen Amell Teases New Wrestling Gear for All-In

Arrow’s Stephen Amell is headed back to the wrestling ring at All-In, but this time out is going to be a little different visuals-wise from his WWE debut.

Amell sat down with Cody Rhodes to talk about his upcoming match against Christopher Daniels, and this time around he’s not opting for the boring ring gear he rocked during SummerSlam.

“So the first match, the nice ladies with the WWE, Julie and Terri, were like ‘alright, we’re going to do some gear for you for SummerSlam,” Amell said. “I was like ‘ah, I’m good. Just black shorts. Black boots. Black kneepads. I’m good.’ The second I got out in the ring and I was so pissed at myself for not…yeah.”

Rhodes brought up wrestling legend Chris Jericho, who used to have the same problem back in the day.

“Showbiz man,” Rhodes said. “That’s what Jimmy Hart used to tell Jericho all the time because he wore black tights. He said, ‘you’ve got to get some color in there. Showbiz. We’ll have it right. We’ll have it right. Big match man. Lot of people looking forward to this match. A lot of people skeptical, but looking forward to this match.’”

Amell will be taking on Daniels at All-In, and Rhodes feels it is the perfect match at the perfect time.

“And C.D., I don’t know, he was the right person at the right time.” Rhodes told ComicBook.com. “I mean, if I’m talking as a real insider perspective, here’s two guys that I would give the world to. I won my first world title from Christopher Daniels, and I may dislike him. He’s literally busted my lip and both my eyebrows, but I’ll have a bond with that guy forever because of it. And Stephen, even though I read for eight different parts and finally got something, Stephen has been a big part of my career. That was my favorite thing that I did as Stardust. It really helped me learn the character, and to be able to come into his world, and that’s something that I want to pursue, and we’re doing more with after.”

NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody

ROH World Championship

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Battle Royal Winner

Joey Janela (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Golden Elite (Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido & Fenix

Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell

Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Greene vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

Zero Hour Over Budget Battle Royal

Moose, Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Rocky Romero, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt and six others.

Briscoes vs. SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

Also Booked:

Matt Cross

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

‘Best Friends’ (Chuckie T & Trent Beretta)

Not Booked:

Flip Gordon

Dennis Stamp (R.I.P. but he’d be booked before Flip)

All-In airs on Sept. 1st on HonorClub, Pay-Per-View, and Fite TV.