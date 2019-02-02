‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel Gets New Title, Release Date

We now know when the next Suicide Squad film will be hitting the big screen.

Warner Bros. recently announced a whole slate of release dates, including several that apply to the company’s DC extended universe. Among them was a Suicide Squad sequel, which is reportedly titled The Suicide Squad. The film is expected to make its debut on August 6, 2021.

The sequel has gone through several different unique evolutions since the original Suicide Squad made its debut in the summer of 2016. David Ayer, who helmed the first Academy Award-winning film, was initially expected to return, but left to focus on a Gotham City Sirens spinoff. Gavin O’Connor was then brought on to direct and co-write the project, with Gotham‘s Todd Stashwick co-writing as well. Production was expected to begin in the fall of 2018, but was reportedly delayed due to the script having similarities to the currently-filming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

The most recent version of the script is being penned by James Gunn, who was brought on to the project months after being fired from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise due to offensive tweets. It is unclear at this point who will direct the film, or which cast members are poised to return.

For fans of the franchise, these details will surely be a pleasant surprise, as they provide the first concrete information that the film has had in several months. As was reported when Gunn was first brought on the project, there was a chance that the film wouldn’t be a proper sequel, which makes the title of The Suicide Squad – as opposed to Suicide Squad 2 – particularly interesting.

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.