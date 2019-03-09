James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Roster Reportedly Revealed

James Gunn is teaming up with DC for a new Suicide Squad movie that will essentially act as a revamp of David Ayer’s 2016 film, rather than a direct sequel. To this point, all that we’ve known about this new team is that Margot Robbie will likely reprise her role as Harley Quinn, and Idris Elba will be taking over for Will Smith as Deadshot. A new report reveals what looks to be the rest of the roster for Gunn’s new iteration of the anti-hero team, and it’s even weirder than anyone expected.

According to Collider’s report, which comes from sources close to the production, the current roster will be led by Elba’s Deadshot and involve Harley Quinn in a limited capacity. After that, the new Suicide Squad will consist of Ratcatcher, King Shark, Poka-Dot Man, and Peacemaker.

According to the report, Ratcatcher will be a gender-swapped version of the DC Comics character, replacing Otis Flannegan with a woman in the role. In addition to her ability to control rats, this character will also have an affinity for poisonous gas.

While all of these characters are intriguing for the big screen, the most head-turning bit of news comes with the description for Peacemaker. Apparently Gunn is keen on getting Dave Bautista for this role after casting him as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies. After Gunn was fired at Disney, Bautista was instantly the biggest advocate for the director, so it’s no surprise that the duo are hoping to work together again.

Keep in mind, this lineup could change by the time the movie goes into production later this year. Any tweaks or rewrites could significantly alter the roster and nothing is final at this time.

