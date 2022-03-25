Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto’s Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto’s Joker from David Ayer’s unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto’s Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.

ReleaseTheAyerCut previously revealed an image of Will Smith’s Deadshot and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn making out in a deleted scene. The new image is the latest in the many attempts to get Warner Bros. to allow David Ayer to release his version of the film. You can check out the new image of Leto’s Joker below.

Suicide Squad fans have been trying to pull off the same miracle that Zack Snyder’s Justice League fans pulled off early last year– attempting to get David Ayer’s version of the film released on HBO Max. Ayer previously revealed that there are multiple cuts of the film, including the studio cut, a cut from a trailer company and his unfinished cut. His version of the movie is said to feature a lot more of Jared Leto’s and a few more alternatives.

Ayer’s version of the film has been long sought after and multiple stars of the movie would love to see the director’s original vision get released. Suicide Squad star Ike Barinholtz in a new interview, revealed that there were a lot more gross things that they shot. Barinholtz recently had the chance to sit down with Comicbook.com where he revealed his stance on releasing the Ayer cut.

Gosh, you know, I never saw it. Maybe? There was definitely more stuff we shot, definitely more, I remember saying more gross things,” Barinholtz confirmed with us when asked if there was more Griggs in Ayer’s cut of the film. “I would assume so, I don’t know. We should start a hashtag, #ReleaseTheIkeCut. Does this sound like maybe something you would join me on?”

Releasing the Ayer cut of the film could confuse the average movie goer, as the film recently had a sequel that hit theaters called The Suicide Squad. The sequel was directed by James Gunn and it continues the story with some of the members from the first film. The film stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Daniela Melchior David Dastmalchian, Jai Courtney, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Pete Davidson, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Jennifer Holland, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi and Sylvester Stallone. The Suicide Squad is available on Blu Ray, digital download, and HBO Max now.

