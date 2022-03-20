Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Reacts to Latest Fan Push to Release the Ayer Cut

After the Snyder Cut of Justice League was released last year, many DC fans have hoped that some other less-than-ideal projects could follow in the movie’s footsteps. The big movie on everyone’s director’s cut radar is 2016’s Suicide Squad, which introduced the world to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Director David Ayer has been very open about wanting Warner Bros. to release his version of the film, but the company has made it clear that they’re not interested. However, that’s not stopping some fans from continuing the push. In fact, Ayer took to Twitter this week to react to an extreme attempt to make the Ayer Cut happen.

A video was shared by @KobeSpurlock on Twitter shows a plane carrying a sign that reads, “Snyderverse & Ayer Cut.” The director quote-tweeted the post with a “😳” emoji. You can check it out below:

https://twitter.com/DavidAyerMovies/status/1505014461995790340?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I put my life into Suicide Squad,” Ayer previously wrote in an open letter. “I made something amazing. My cut is intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are shit on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again. And my cut is not the 10-week director’s cut – it’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredible work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid third-act resolution. A handful of people have seen it.”

While Ayer’s version of Suicide Squad probably won’t see the light of day, fans were treated to James Gunn’s version of the story last year. The Suicide Squad received much more praise than its predecessor, earning a 90% critics score and an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Gunn and Ayer have always been friendly and supportive on social media. Recently, some non-drama occurred when Gunn liked a tweet that was defending Pete Davidson, who appeared in The Suicide Squad. However, the tweet also took a dig at Ayer’s movie. When someone took a screenshot of Gunn’s like and tweeted, “This is why I dislike James Gunn,” Gunn shot back with an explanation and Ayer replied with “James you so got this” before complimenting Gunn’s Peacemaker series.

