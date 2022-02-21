New Suicide Squad Ayer Cut BTS Photo Shows Harley Quinn in a Wedding Dress

More than five years after Suicide Squad hit theaters, audiences are still catching glimpses of director David Ayer’s original vision for the project, the most recent of which being an image of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn in a wedding dress. While some of these images have been innocuous behind-the-scenes images or from deleted scenes, military costume supervisor Owen Thornton specifically took to Instagram to note that the photo came from a version of the film that Ayer had initially hoped to share with audiences. Despite all the support from fans, Warner Bros. has been quite adamant that there won’t be a release of an “Ayer Cut” of Suicide Squad.

“Harlequin played by the one and only Margot Robbie,” Thornton captioned the photo. “Harley wore her Wedding dress during the Los Angeles pick-up shots and it was fun to dust it in the traditional colors of red and blue. Of course Suicide Squad holds many secrets hidden inside the Ayer cut….. This being one of them.”

Given that there wasn’t even a hint of a wedding in the theatrical release of Suicide Squad, it’s entirely unknown what sequence this costume could have been for, or whether it would have been for a scene set in the film’s present or if it could have been for a flashback sequence.

Ayer’s film was the third installment in what would be considered the “SnyderVerse” of DC Comics films, earning the name from filmmaker Zack Snyder, who delivered the first two films with Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While all three films were financial successes, audiences and critics alike both noted how much more somber and morose the adventures were than what they were expecting, which resulted in some intervention on the part of Warner Bros.

Despite Ayer being known for his gritty cinematic outings, the unexpected success of 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy reportedly resulted in Warner Bros. requesting that his film focusing on a ragtag group of unlikely heroes embrace a more playful tone. While fans have yet to learn just how drastically different the theatrical cut was from the Ayer Cut, the overall implication from Ayer is that his version of the film fell more in line with his signature style than the seemingly toned-down theatrical release.

While Warner Bros. did ultimately release the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League on HBO Max after years of fan campaigns, they have suggested this was a one-time exception and that fans shouldn’t expect a similar release for the unrealized Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad.

